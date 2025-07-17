Juventus and Torino could be set for a Derby duel on the transfer market, as both clubs are following Hellas Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

Although he never represented a top club, the 29-year-old is considered an experienced goalkeeper, with 181 appearances in Serie A under his belt.

The Novara native started his career at his hometown club before embarking on several experiences around the country, including stints at Carpi, Siena and Benevento.

Montipo has been serving Verona valiantly since 2021, but according to L’Arena (via IlBianconero), he is now keen to leave the Stadio Bentegodi in search of a more prestigious club.

Lorenzo Montipo hoping to seal a move away from Hellas Verona

The Gialloblu have already offered him a new contract, as his current deal will expire a year later, but the shot-stopper has thus far resisted, with an eye firmly fixed on the market.

The source adds that Torino have identified the Italian custodian as the right profile to replace Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who appears to be on his way out of the club. The Serbian has been heavily tipped to sign for Napoli in the past few days.

Nevertheless, the Granata isn’t the only Turin-based club that is searching the market for a new goalkeeper, as Juventus are also seeking reinforcement between the posts, albeit for a secondary role.

Juventus & Torino both interested in Montipo

The Bianconeri already have a robust first-choice goalkeeper in Michele Di Gregorio who has no desire to leave Continassa anytime soon. But on the contrary, Mattia Perin could be destined to leave in search of a prominent place elsewhere.

So if the 32-year-old ends up leaving the club, Juventus will need a new understudy for Di Gregorio, and the management has seemingly pinpointed Montipo as a potential solution.