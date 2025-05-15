On Sunday, three Juventus players are expected to play their last home fixture for the club before their loan spells expire.

The trio in question is Randal Kolo Muani, Francisco Conceicao and Renato Veiga.

Naturally, these aren’t the only three players who could depart at the end of the season, as the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Andrea Cambiaso have also been heavily linked with the exit door.

Nevertheless, the three aforementioned players signed for the Bianconeri on dry loans, and their contracts will expire at the end of June.

Juventus trio to bid Allianz Stadium farewell

Conceicao left Porto to join the Serie A giants in August, while Kolo Muani and Veiga sealed moves from PSG and Chelsea in January.

It should be noted that some reports suggested that all three players could stay beyond the current campaign.

Cristiano Giuntoli even claimed that Conceicao will 100% stay at the club, but that was when Thiago Motta was at the helm. The Portuguese winger has now been reduced to a benchwarmer under the guidance of Igor Tudor.

Kolo Muani, Conceicao & Veiga to play last Juventus home match

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, all three players are now expected to leave the club at the end of the season, so this weekend’s clash against Udinese should mark their last appearance at Allianz Stadium, at least as Juventus stars.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper reveals that the management remains hopeful of finding a temporary solution to keep them until the end of the club’s Club World Cup campaign.

The first expanded edition of the global tournament will take place in the United States between June 14 and July 13, so the players’ loan stints are set to expire in the middle of the competition.