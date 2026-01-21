Juventus host Benfica in the Champions League just days after suffering a disappointing 1,0 defeat against Cagliari. That loss brought an abrupt end to a positive run of form and was a painful setback for the Bianconeri. However, there is little time for reflection, as European competition now demands an immediate response from a side eager to restore confidence and momentum.

Expecting a reaction in Turin

One of the defining traits of the current Juventus team under Luciano Spalletti has been their ability to respond quickly to adversity. Throughout his tenure, the squad have shown resilience and an understanding of how to recover after disappointment. For that reason, supporters and observers alike expect a strong reaction in this fixture, with players determined to put the domestic frustration behind them.

The challenge, however, will be significant. Benfica arrive in Turin under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, a manager renowned for his tactical discipline and ability to frustrate opponents in high-pressure matches. His presence alone adds an extra layer of intrigue to the contest. Facing a former Inter Milan coach, Juventus fans are expected to make the atmosphere hostile, a factor that may only increase Mourinho’s motivation to secure a positive result on Juve’s home turf.

History, pressure and the search for a hero

Juventus will also be mindful of their poor recent history against Benfica. The Portuguese side defeated them both home and away the last time the teams met, and they are unbeaten in their last seven encounters with the Italian giants. Even more striking is the fact that Juventus have not beaten Benfica in 33 years, a statistic that underlines the scale of the task ahead.

This context places added pressure on the current squad, but it also presents an opportunity. Matches of this nature often require an individual to rise above the collective struggle and deliver a decisive moment. It will be fascinating to see which Juventus player assumes that responsibility and leads the team through a difficult tactical battle.

Despite Benfica’s quality and historical advantage, there is a belief that Juventus can edge this encounter. A narrow victory would not only restore confidence after the Cagliari defeat but also allow the Bianconeri to rewrite an unfavourable narrative. In a game likely defined by discipline, patience and fine margins, Juventus have the chance to become heroes in front of their own supporters.