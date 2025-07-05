Juventus are still determined to find a way to bring in Victor Osimhen, but Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly disrupted their latest plan.

The Nigerian striker is one of the most interesting cases on the transfer market. This summer, a host of European giants are desperate to sign a top-notch striker, while Osimhen is arguably one of the best centre-forwards on the planet, and has been placed on the transfer list due to his poor relationship with Napoli. And yet, no club (aside from Al-Hilal) has made a concrete attempt to land him.

Many believe that this is due to the 26-year-old’s hefty salary and Aurelio De Laurentiis’ asking price of €75 million (which is the value of the player’s release clause).

Nevertheless, Juventus are looking to play their cards, even though they can’t activate the player’s release clause which is only valid for clubs outside Italy.

Juventus tried to sign Victor Osimhen in swap deal

According to Il Corriere della Sera (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri offered Napoli the services of Vlahovic as part of the package to sign Osimhen.

Damien Comolli and Co. were hoping to convince their southern rivals by offering them a ready-made replacement for their exiled striker.

But as is often the case with swap deals, the negotiations never truly took off the ground. The source claims that Vlahovic utterly rejected the destination.

Dusan Vlahovic in no hurry to leave Juventus

As the report explains, the Serbian is determined to stay in Turin and see out his contract, especially with his salary reaching €12 million next season, making him the best-paid footballer in Serie A.

In recent days, it has also been claimed that Juventus are aiming to rescind the player’s contract by offering severance pay, as they are determined to take the 25-year-old off their books one way or the other.