Juventus star Weston McKennie had to undergo several changes in the summer to remain in the good graces of his manager, Igor Tudor.

The 27-year-old has been plying his trade in Turin since the summer of 2020, so he has already worked under several Juventus head coaches.

Nevertheless, his first manager at Continassa was Andrea Pirlo, whose assistant was none other than Tudor. Therefore, the USMNT player is one of the few current Juventus players who were already familiar with the Croatian tactician prior to his appointment as head coach in March.

Igor Tudor forced Weston McKennie to lose weight

Although the two men share a long-standing rapport, Tudor has been unwavering when it came to the Texan’s lifestyle.

McKennie is renowned for being a life-loving individual who enjoys a delicious meal. However, he admitted that he had to change his lifestyle to avoid the manager’s wrath.

“I had a long preseason and I had a discussion with my Juventus coach, Igor Tudor, who really put me under pressure,” said the former Schalke player in his interview with TNT via Sosfanta.com.

“He said, ‘Hey, you’re getting older and your body won’t be able to recover from matches like you used to. You need to lose some weight. That’s the only way you’ll be involved in this team.'”

McKennie took Tudor’s advice to heart

McKennie immediately obliged and is now enjoying the fruits of his more dedicated approach.

“I put my head down, worked out as usual, and went on a diet. I don’t snack as much anymore, and if I do, they’re healthy snacks. No more bad snacks.

“I’m also training more often. And I’m running a lot. This summer is the first summer I didn’t mind taking my shirt off at the pool!”

Despite his physical adjustments, McKennie hasn’t been able to lock himself a starting spot in Tudor’s lineup. However, he is considered a vital squad player thanks to his immense versatility.

The American’s contract will expire in June, so his future remains shrouded in mystery.