Juventus will return for Lazio man in the summer

February 22, 2023 - 6:00 pm

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s link to Juventus has died down in recent weeks, which could suggest the midfielder is no longer a serious target for the Bianconeri.

But a new report suggests that is far from the truth as Juve seeks to continue rebuilding their squad. 

Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri are trying to sort out their current off-field problems, but it does not in any way mean they no longer want SMS.

It insists they will return for the Serbian’s signature at the end of this season and at that time, he will be inside the last year of his current deal, which could be a good thing.

SMS is one of the accomplished midfielders in Serie A and we can trust him to do well if we add him to our squad.

By the end of the term, Lazio will reduce their asking price and it will be very difficult for them to make him sign a new deal.

This would give Juve an excellent chance to add the Serbian midfielder to their squad, but he probably has other suitors, so we have to be on guard not to miss out.

Perhaps wanting to play in the same club as Dusan Vlahovic could help us to seal the deal.

