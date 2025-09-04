Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has been omitted from the Netherlands squad that will take on Poland on Thursday evening.

The Oranje will host the Poles at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam in the fifth matchday of the European World Cup qualifiers.

The two nations are currently on par with six points each, but the Dutch have only played two fixtures thus far, whereas Poland has taken part in three contests. Finland currently lead the group with seven points, albeit from four fixtures.

Teun Koopemeiners dropped from the Netherlands squad ahead of Poland clash

Last week, Ronald Koeman selected Teun Koopmeiners in his 25-man squad for the first international break of the season. He is one of 13 Juventus players called up by their respective national teams.

But according to the official UEFA website, the midfielder didn’t make the final cut ahead of today’s fixture against Poland.

(Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Koeman can only select 23 players for his matchday, so the Juventus star was one of two men omitted by the manager, and will thus have to follow the match from the stands.

Instead, the former Barcelona and Everton manager decided to rely on Frenkie de Jong, Jerdy Schouten, Quinten Timber, Xavi Simons, Ryan Gravenberch, and Man City’s new boy, Tijjani Reijnders, in the middle of the park.

Nevertheless, Koopmeiners would be able to earn a spot in the squad for the following fixture against Lithuania, which will ensue three days later.

Koopmeiners seeking Juventus redemption

The former Atalanta star is coming off a forgettable first season in Turin, but Igor Tudor is still counting on him this season, albeit in a new playing role.

The 27-year-old has been playing in an advanced position over the past few years, but the Juventus manager has been fielding him as a central midfielder as of late.

However, he’s facing stern competition, as Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli remain ahead of him in the pecking order.