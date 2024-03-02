Teun Koopmeiners is a player whose name has become familiar to Juventus fans, as he has been a key target for the club in recent months. The Atalanta midfielder is seen as a potential addition to bolster Juventus’ midfield.

Koopmeiners has been a pivotal figure in Atalanta’s current squad, showcasing exceptional performances in midfield. Juventus has expressed a keen interest in the player, with Cristiano Giuntoli having closely monitored him for an extended period, aiming to secure his signing for Juventus.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Koopmeiners is considered the player closest to Paul Pogba that Juventus has identified in the market, and the Bianconeri are prepared to include him in their squad. While Atalanta wishes to retain him, they are open to selling if the right offer comes in, with a reported minimum asking price of at least 40 million euros, a figure that Juve may struggle to meet.

Juve FC Says

As one of the finest midfielders in the league now, Koopmeiners will cost us good money, and other clubs might have no problems paying up to 40m euros for his signature.

In the summer, Atalanta knows they will have several clubs looking to sign him, so that will make it easier for them to get the fee they want and that could put Juve at a big disadvantage, we simply do not have that sort of money as things stand.