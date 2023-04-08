Lazio’s stunning defensive stat makes them a tough opponent

Lazio is in stunning defensive form ahead of their match against Juventus today.

The Biancocelesti has become one of the top clubs in Serie A since Maurizio Sarri became their gaffer.

Sarri is famed for his possession-based approach to games, which his team always plays, but being solid at the back is not something you can attribute to them.

However, his Lazio side has been remarkably stingy at the back ahead of their match against Juventus.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they have kept six consecutive league clean sheets before the game, despite facing the likes of Napoli and AS Roma.

They will be looking for the seventh consecutive in this fixture, but Juve is also on a fine run of form.

The black and whites have already kept 17 clean sheets in the league this term and will be confident about returning home with another one.

Juve FC Says

Lazio will be tough nuts to crack, but we have breached the defence of top clubs this season and defeated them in the first fixture.

We can earn another win against them here and must believe in our capacity to do that for the entirety of the fixture.