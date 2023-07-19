Following the departure of Juan Cuadrado, Juventus are searching the market for a competent profile who can replace the Inter-bound Colombian.

The Bianconeri have already added Timothy Weah to the fold, but it remains insufficient, especially with Mattia De Sciglio missing the first part of the season with an ACL injury.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants are tracking several transfer targets, and chief among them is Emil Holm.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus would need to splash 15 million euros to secure the signing of the Spezia wingback.

The 23-year-old Swede made his breakthrough last season with a string of impressive displays, although it ended in his club’s relegation to Serie B.

However, the source believes that Max Allegri prefers a more experienced and proven profile in the shape of Timothy Castagne.

The 27-year-old also suffered relegation last season, with Leicester City dropping from the Premier League to the English Championship.

The Belgian has Serie A experience under his belt having spent three campaigns at Atalanta before making a switch to the East Midlands in 2020.

However, the Bianconeri would have to reach the right formula to land Castagne. While the Italians would be looking to snap up his services on loan with an option to buy, the Foxes aren’t in favor of this solution.

Castagne’s contract at Leicester runs until 2025. He primarily plays as a right wingback, but can also cover on the opposite flank.