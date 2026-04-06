Juventus are reportedly facing competition from Liverpool, who are also interested in Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

The Argentine defender has been a staple at the Vitality Stadium since his arrival in 2022. However, his contract is expiring at the end of the season, and the Cherries haven’t been able to convince him to extend his stay at the club.

Therefore, the 28-year-old will become a free agent in July, and his availability has piqued the interest of several top European clubs.

Juventus & Liverpool could duel for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi

In recent months, Juventus surfaced as one of Senesi’s most keen admirers. The Serie A giants would like to reunite him with his former Bournemouth teammate, Lloyd Kelly.

The Bianconeri were particularly impressed with the Argentine’s ability to help in the build-up, which differentiates him from Luciano Spalletti’s current options, as the likes of Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti don’t excel in this phase.

But according to Calciomercato.it, Juventus risk missing out on Senesi, as Liverpool are ready to challenge for the defender’s services.

The source claims that the Reds have identified the former San Lorenzo and Feyenoord star as Virgil van Dijk’s potential successor.

The Liverpool captain’s contract will expire in June 2027, and he’s been enduring a torrid campaign, prompting the club to start reflecting on the future of their backline.

Senesi could be enticed by Liverpool opportunity

After making a name for himself on the English shores, Senesi could be tempted by the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Juventus will try to accelerate their negotiations with the player’s entourage to anticipate the growing competition for his signature.

This season, Senesi made 32 appearances across all competitions for Bournemouth. Although he didn’t score, he provided his teammates with four assists.