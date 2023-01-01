Luis Ocampos already knows his first Juventus signing if he becomes director

Luis Ocampos is one of the men linked with the sporting director role at Juventus and he could get it, considering his reputation around football.

He currently works at PSG but has done excellent jobs at Monaco and Lille before now, which qualifies him to become one of the men for the Juve role.

The Bianconeri has several men on their radar, but he is one of the best around and a new report says he already knows the first Bianconeri signing he will make.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the director intends to add Gabri Veiga to the Bianconeri squad as he has done extensive scouting work on the Spaniard.

He plays as a midfielder for Celta Vigo in La Liga and is one of the Spanish talents that clubs are currently circling in La Liga.

At 20, he is still very young and could do a great job for Juve if they take a chance on him to make him a squad member.

Juve FC Says

We have some fine youngsters coming through at the club, but that should not stop us from signing more budding talents.

Ocampos has discovered some of the best in the world now and we should add Veiga to our shopping list if he thinks the midfielder is of good quality.