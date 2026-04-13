Juventus could miss out on Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand, as Manchester City have entered the race with a splash.

The 26-year-old is a Danish holding midfielder who made a name for himself in Italian football during his spell at Lecce between 2021 and 2023.

Afterwards, he joined the Portuguese giants on a €20 million deal and rapidly established himself as a protagonist for the club.

Hjulmand has been one of the most sought-after Registas in Europe. Juventus stoutly chased him last summer.

Damien Comolli and his collaborators had reportedly reached an agreement with the player and his entourage on personal terms. However, they weren’t able to strike a deal with Sporting, who requested a hefty transfer fee, potentially as high as €60 million.

Man City leading the race for Morten Hjulmand

After three years in Lisbon, Hjulmand could finally be given the green light to leave the club, having done his dues. But instead of landing in Turin, the Kastrup native could embark on an experience in the Premier League.

According to A Bola, Man City have opened informal talks for the Denmark international, as they look to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of next season.

The Cityzens view Hjulmand as the right profile to either join forces with Rodri in the middle of the park, or replace the Ballon d’Or when required, something that Nico Gonzalez hasn’t managed to do convincingly.

This move is being orchestrated by Man City’s sporting director, Hugo Viana, who was the one to bring the player to Sporting.

Do Juventus stand a chance against Man City in Hjulmand’s race?

While Hjulmand’s contract contains an €80 million release clause, Caught Offside believe Sporting’s asking price will range between €40 million and €50 million.

The source adds that Manchester United were also tracking the player, but their interest may have dwindled following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, who coached the midfielder at Sporting.

As for Juventus, Caught Offside believe they will struggle to match the offer coming from the Premier League, whether in terms of the transfer fee or the player’s salary, unless they raise funds by selling some of their most prized assets.