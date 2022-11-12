Mancini hands Fagioli a first Italy call-up and Chiesa returns

Roberto Mancini has handed a first international call-up to Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti in his latest squad while recalling Federico Chiesa after his return from a long-term injury.

Fagioli did well on loan at Cremonese last season and has been in fine form for Juventus in recent games.

The midfielder has scored two vital goals for the team in the last few weeks and did enough to earn a place in the national team.

In May, Mancini invited Fabio Miretti for a training camp in Coverciano, but the youngster did not play for the senior national team.

He has earned an invite this time according to a report on Calciomercato, who also revealed Chiesa returns to the squad.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see most of our players get invited to the Azzurri squad for its next matches and we expect them to have a good time in the group.

Miretti and Fagioli have been in fine form in recent games and they deserve to be rewarded with a chance to play for their country.

Even if they do not step on the pitch for the matches, this experience will motivate them to work harder to become regulars for their nation as well.