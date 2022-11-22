Giorgio Chiellini is one of the most dedicated members of the Italian national team in the last two decades.

The defender led them to win Euro 2020 and wanted to play for them at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, the Azzurri failed to qualify, which forced him to retire from international football.

He now plays for LAFC in the MLS and remains in top shape, but players outside the top European leagues hardly get called up for national team duty.

Chiellini might never play for the national team again. Still, the defender could be given another role among its backroom staff in the future and Italy manager Roberto Mancini says they will welcome him.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Giorgione with the history he has, he can do whatever he wants. We need to hear from President Gravina, but if he wants there’s room here.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of the best defenders Italy has had and we expect him to return in an off-field role when his playing days are finally over.

The defender can help players on the field as a coach or act in an administrative capacity because of his experience with some of the best managers in the world.