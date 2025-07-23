Former Napoli CEO Pierpaolo Marino believes Dusan Vlahovic has the upper hand over Juventus in their ongoing tug-of-war.

The Serie A giants are hoping to get rid of the player this summer, as they have no desire to keep him on his current wages. The Serbian’s contract includes a loyalty bonus that will raise his net salary to a whopping €12 million this season.

This will make Vlahovic, by far, the highest-paid star in Serie A, even though his performances on the pitch have done little to warrant it.

Nevertheless, finding a club willing to match these figures remains a daunting task for the Bianconeri. Moreover, the striker doesn’t seem in a rush to leave, as he’s apparently willing to see out the remaining year in his contract.

Why Vlahovic is now in control of his Juventus future

Therefore, Marino believes that Vlahovic is the one holding all the cards, while Juventus have lost their leverage on the situation.

“Vlahovic partly dictates Juventus’ transfer window. He’s a bit like Osimhen was for Napoli until the other day,” noted the 70-year-old in his interview with Rai Sport via JuventusNews24.

“He’s a strong player in my opinion, even if he’s not world-class. He’s a striker with a short but expensive contract, and he will decide his fare.

“There’s little you can do about. If he wants to go, he’ll go. If no, he won’t, and he still gets a significant salary.”

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Marino tells Juventus to bring in Kolo Muani & Sancho

The legendary director also believes that Juvenus need an attacker in the characteristics of Randal Kolo Muani, as the club continues to negotiate a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

“Kolo Muani already knows the atmosphere and, given his characteristics, he’s a player Juventus need.

“Then I’d bring in another player to complete the attack, and Sancho would be the idea. He wants to do better than last season, and he has the skills to do it.”