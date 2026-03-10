Juventus are reportedly interested in adding Sandro Tonali to its squad at the end of the season, raising the possibility that the Newcastle United midfielder could return to Serie A.

The Italian international has long been admired by the Bianconeri, who followed his progress closely during his time at AC Milan. However, when the opportunity to sign him previously arose, Juventus were unable to compete financially with Newcastle, who ultimately secured his signature.

Newcastle are keen to retain Tonali beyond the current campaign, but increasing interest in his services in recent weeks has made the situation more complicated. Several top clubs are monitoring his future, and the level of competition could make it difficult for the Premier League side to guarantee that he remains at St James’ Park.

Growing interest in Tonali

Despite Juventus’ long-standing admiration for the midfielder, securing a deal will not be straightforward. Tonali remains a highly valued player, and there is considerable interest from other clubs prepared to invest heavily to bring him into their squads.

Liverpool is among the teams reportedly tracking the Italian, while Arsenal were also linked with a move for him during the January transfer window. Those clubs could renew their interest in the summer, creating a competitive market for one of Europe’s most highly regarded midfielders.

The midfielder himself may also be open to considering his options, particularly if an opportunity arises to compete for major honours at the highest level.

Financial hurdle for Juventus

Although Juventus are interested in bringing Tonali back to Italy, the financial demands of any potential transfer could present a major obstacle. Premier League clubs often operate with significantly larger budgets than their Italian counterparts, making it difficult for Serie A sides to compete in high-value deals.

Speaking via Tuttojuve, Matteo Moretto explained the challenge facing Juventus, saying, “Because the figures Newcastle are asking for and the figures English clubs are willing to spend are figures that are out of the market for Italy. So let’s say that Juventus, at this moment, I’m not saying they’re out of the running, because negotiations haven’t started yet, but €90-100 million is unlikely to be spent in Italy these days.”