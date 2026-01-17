Juventus has identified Sandro Tonali as its dream signing for the summer of 2026, but is now facing strong competition from Liverpool. The midfielder has developed into one of the most impressive performers in the Premier League since his move to Newcastle United, and his progress has attracted attention from several top sides.

Tonali’s journey has not been straightforward. After returning from a ban that kept him out of action for almost a year, he has re-established himself as one of the standout midfielders in England. His influence, consistency and overall quality have placed him among the finest players in his position, and only a handful of midfielders have matched his level since he returned to competition.

Juventus determined to bring Tonali home

Juventus has long prided itself on assembling the best Italian talent, and Tonali fits that vision perfectly. While it is a source of pride to see an Italian player thriving in the Premier League, the Bianconeri believe his presence in Serie A would significantly strengthen their squad. They view Tonali as a footballer capable of elevating the team and helping them reach a higher competitive level.

The midfielder is also believed to be open to the idea of returning to Serie A. A move back to Italy would allow him to continue his development in a familiar environment while playing a central role for one of the country’s most historic clubs. Juventus sees this as an opportunity that aligns with both its sporting ambitions and its long-term planning.

Getty Images

Liverpool enters the race

However, Juventus’s plans have become more complicated due to growing interest from England. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool has now registered serious interest in Tonali as it looks to revamp its midfield. The Reds are reportedly preparing for a significant rebuild and are willing to invest heavily in players who can take the team forward.

Liverpool considers Tonali an ideal profile to lead that transition, given his experience, resilience and ability to perform at the highest level. This interest adds a new layer of competition for Juventus, which will need to present a compelling project to secure his signature.