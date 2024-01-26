Juventus is set to face Empoli in Serie A this weekend ahead of a crucial match against Inter Milan, a fixture that could significantly impact the title race. Both Juventus and Inter are the top two clubs in the league this season and are in contention for the Serie A crown.

The direct clash between the two teams is crucial, and securing a win is vital for both sides. However, Juventus may face a potential setback as Danilo is one yellow card away from suspension. If he receives a caution against Empoli, he will miss the crucial clash against Inter Milan.

Il Bianconero reports that this situation could force Max Allegri to consider a defensive reshuffle and possibly bench Danilo for the Inter Milan game. In such a scenario, Allegri would have to choose his back-three from players like Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro, Federico Gatti, and Daniele Rugani.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has to be on the field when we face Inter, so we probably should rest him for the game against Empoli.

The Blues are formidable opponents, but they are nowhere near Inter in quality, and the other defenders will do well against them.

We have to take the season one game at a time, but we must make decisions with the Inter Milan game in mind because it will be a key fixture for us this term.