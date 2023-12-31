Juventus has not initiated official contact with Manchester City regarding the potential signing of Kalvin Phillips, and this decision is attributed to Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri find themselves in need of new midfielders following the absence of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli for the remainder of the season. Despite performing well in their absence, Juventus aims to strengthen their midfield for a stronger second half of the season to win the league.

While Phillips is considered a viable option, having hardly played since his move to Manchester City, Football Italia suggests that Max Allegri is not fully convinced about adding him to the squad.

Allegri’s reservations are reportedly the reason Juventus has not intensified their interest in Phillips, as they are hesitant to pursue a player who may not be deemed necessary by the manager.

Juve FC Says

Phillips was a very good player when he was on the books of Leeds United, which earned him a move to City.

But his time in Manchester has not been as productive as he would have wanted, and we can understand why Allegri does not fancy him.