Mbappe says players should have left the pitch when Lukaku and Vlahovic were abused

Kylian Mbappe has expressed his support for the ongoing fight against racism in football and backs the idea of players walking off the pitch in response to racial abuse directed at their teammates.

Mbappe has witnessed players being subjected to appalling acts of racism, including incidents that occurred in the Italian top flight during the previous season. One such incident involved Romelu Lukaku, who was racially abused by Juventus fans during a Coppa Italia match. Another incident involved Dusan Vlahovic, who faced abuse from Atalanta fans during another game.

These incidents have reignited the public debate surrounding whether a team should leave the pitch when one of their players is racially abused. Mbappe’s statement shows his solidarity with players who have been targeted and his support for decisive action to combat racism in football.

It is essential to address and combat racism in all forms, and the stance taken by Mbappe aligns with the ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and respectful environment within the sport.

Commenting on the issue, Mbappe said via Football Italia:

“Aside from money and fame, we play to give the fans joy to watch football. You no longer want to do it if they treat you as a monkey.

“Some racists will always be out there, but we need more solidarity between footballers. As for Lukaku, Inter and Juventus’ players should have left the pitch. Rivalry doesn’t count. Racism goes beyond football. Institutions must change, and rules must be changed. As France’s captain, I will battle for this.”

Juve FC Says

Mbappe has an opinion on the issue and it is normal, but there are guidelines to how professionals should behave.

Authorities are doing their best to end the problem and players must support them to achieve this instead of making more trouble.