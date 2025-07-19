Morten Hjulmand is reportedly eager to join Juventus from Sporting Club and has asked the Portuguese club to facilitate his departure by keeping the process straightforward.

The Danish midfielder is one of the players Juventus have identified as a target in the current transfer window, with the Bianconeri determined to strengthen their midfield options. As the club prepares for the possible exit of Douglas Luiz this summer, attention has turned to securing a suitable replacement.

While Juventus continue to invest in youth and develop promising talent, the club are not expected to promote a new midfielder from within the current ranks this summer. Instead, they intend to reinforce the squad with a more experienced option, and Hjulmand has emerged as a primary candidate.

Hjulmand Keen on Move Back to Italy

Juventus have made efforts to bring Hjulmand to Turin, and Sporting Club are fully aware of the Italian club’s interest. The midfielder has a release clause reportedly valued at around 80 million euros, but Sporting are said to be open to negotiations starting from 50 million euros. Hjulmand, however, does not believe such figures are reasonable.

According to Calciomercato, Hjulmand would prefer the club accept a fee in the region of 30 million euros, a valuation he considers more reflective of the current market. The same report indicates that he is keen to return to Italy, where he previously played for Lecce. Juventus, for their part, are prepared to double his current salary of 1.5 million euros per season to secure his services.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Juventus Pursue Strategic Midfield Reinforcement

Hjulmand has developed impressively in Portugal, drawing attention for his composure, tactical intelligence and leadership qualities. Juventus believe he could be a strong addition to their midfield and is confident that, if signed, he will meet expectations at the highest level.

With the need for a midfield replacement becoming increasingly urgent, Juventus appear committed to pursuing the Danish international. If an agreement on the transfer fee can be reached, Hjulmand could soon find himself returning to Serie A, this time in the black and white of Juventus.