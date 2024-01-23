Fabio Miretti has emerged as one of the recent success stories from the Juventus U19 team, successfully transitioning to the first team in Turin. Max Allegri showed confidence in Miretti’s abilities by promoting him to the senior side while he was still part of the club’s youth team.

Despite the option to send him out on loan in the summer or during the current transfer window, Juventus has chosen to retain Miretti in their squad. This decision reflects the club’s belief in the young player’s potential and highlights their commitment to his development.

Andrea Bonatti, Miretti’s former coach in the Juventus U19 team, supports this decision and asserts that the talented youngster is in the right environment to continue his growth and development within the club.

Bonatti said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Miretti is a very talented player and is in the right environment, surrounded by the right people, to be able to grow. He is a Juventus player at heart, we need to be more balanced and understand that he is a 2003 player who already has several appearances for Juventus, something that is not normal. He has missed all the steps and now needs a stabilization phase.

“The Juve context knows how to protect, knows how to enhance, knows how to wait. You have to be patient, he has undisputed qualities. For him, Juve chose a direct, vertical path.”

Juve FC Says

Our recent record with youth players has been impressive, and Miretti is a shining light among our graduates.

His promotion to the first team has boosted his confidence and it will also inspire more youngsters to show what they can do in every youth game.

They now see that there will be chances to play for the senior team for the best of them.