The chances of seeing Adrien Rabiot at Juventus are decreasing by the day, especially with the midfielder gone “missing” over the past few days.

The Frenchman has been playing his football in Turin since signing for the Old Lady as a free agent in 2019.

The 29-year-old’s importance at the club surged over the last couple of seasons and was even named vice-captain for Danilo.

Nevertheless, the player’s contract expired at the end of June, leaving his future up in the air.

During the Euro 2024 campaign, Rabiot and his mother/agent Veronique asked the club to postpone all contract talks, as the player wished to focus on his international duty.

But as La Gazzetta dello Sport notes, France’s campaign in the tournament ended five days ago following their semi-final defeat at the hands of Spain, and there’s still no sign of any new contact between the two parties.

Prior to the tournament, the Bianconeri had offered the former PSG man a two-year deal with an option for a third. This includes a net salary of 7 million euros, thus maintaining his status as one of the highest earners at the club.

However, Rabiot has yet to deliver a response. As the pink newspaper puts it, the France international has gone “missing”, averting from making any statements, even on social media.

In the meantime, the source claims that the midfielder’s mother has been probing the options on the market, as the likes of Real Madrid, Galatasaray, Roma, Milan and Liverpool have been mentioned as potential destinations.

Therefore, the chances of Juventus and Rabiot renewing their vows are becoming more slender by the day.

The Bianconeri are already preparing for life without the Frenchman, signing new midfielders in the form of Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram.