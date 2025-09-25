Luciano Moggi has highlighted the importance of Dusan Vlahovic’s form to the success that Igor Tudor can achieve at Juventus this season. The striker was initially expected to be sold during the summer transfer window, particularly after Juventus signed Jonathan David and Lois Openda.

Vlahovic’s Role in Juventus’ Campaign

Despite speculation over his future, Vlahovic has demonstrated that he remains too valuable to discard, even though he could become a free agent at the end of the season. Juventus regard him as one of their key players and have made efforts to ensure he receives sufficient playing time to make a meaningful impact.

Although some clubs might have focused on players with a longer-term future at the club, Moggi believes Vlahovic’s performance will be pivotal for Tudor’s ambitions this term. Speaking as cited by Calciomercato, he said:

“Igor is a leader, he knows what he’s doing: he’s made his way with us despite not having any natural talent. He needs to understand, and he has, that his fortune depends on Vlahovic, but that Vlahovic needs to be brought on from the bench: that way he can show the world he’s better than the other attackers. If Dusan is fit, we can think about the top four, otherwise I don’t see it being easy. And, in any case, I would have built the team with an extra midfielder, and maybe a defender, and with fewer attacking players.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Positive Start to the Season

Vlahovic has started the season strongly for Juventus, contributing important goals whenever he has featured. His ability to influence matches from the bench, as Moggi suggests, could prove decisive in determining how far the team can progress this term.

For Tudor, ensuring that Vlahovic remains fit and effective will be a central consideration in achieving Juventus’ objectives. As the club aims for a top-four finish and potential domestic success, the striker’s form will be closely monitored, with the hope that he continues to deliver at the highest level whenever called upon.