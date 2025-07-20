Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is on his way out of Turin after one miserable campaign, and his next stop appears to be in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old failed to live up to expectations last season, with his momentum repeatedly derailed by physical problems. The Brazilian has been omitted from Igor Tudor’s plans, so he must now find himself a new club.

Luckily for Luiz, he still has several admirers on the English shores thanks to his memorable five-year stint at Aston Villa.

Everton pushing hard to sign Luiz from Juventus

In recent days, it has been suggested that Everton are leading the race for the Manchester City youth product, overtaking West Ham United.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Matteo Moretto reveals that Luiz has put all talks with the Toffees on ice, holding out for a more enticing opportunity perhaps.

“Everton was the team, and is perhaps the team most interested in Douglas Luiz at the moment,” said Moretto during his appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s official YouTube channel via TuttoJuve.

“However, the player has put this option on hold until now, waiting to see if other opportunities will arise.”

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Why Nottingham Forest could be an option for Douglas Luiz

Moretto believes Nottingham Forest could be a genuine option for the former Villan, especially with the two clubs sharing a good rapport.

“Among the other opportunities, I’d tell you to keep an eye on Nottingham Forest who have just said goodbye to Danilo, who is heading to Botafogo, and are looking for a new midfielder with the same characteristics.

“Relations between the two clubs are excellent, so much so that just a few weeks ago, Forest and Juventus had reached an agreement regarding the double transfer of Timothy Weah and Mbangula, but it wasn’t fully finalised as the two players failed to reach a financial agreement with the EPL club.

“However, keep an eye on the Douglas Luiz to Forest option, which could come to fruition in the coming days. Furthermore, Forest had already enquired about the Juventus midfielder in January.”