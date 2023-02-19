Nantes manager still on a high after draw with Juventus

Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare is revelling in holding Juventus to a draw at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday evening and has nothing but praise for his players.

Speaking about the game and what his team had to do, he said the following as quoted by Ligue1.com,

“We knew we were going to suffer, but we stuck together”

“We lacked precision in the first half and when I saw it go 1-0 in the 13th minute, I told myself tit was going to be complicated for us. We were better in the second half. We knew we had to score, and we managed to do it.”

He is not wrong there, they did have to score but he is fully aware that the game is far from over and further said,

“And the hardest thing will be next Thursday, because Juve is frustrated, and they will come to us with plenty of ambition.”

Juve FC Says

Nantes and their manager have every right to be overjoyed with the draw against Juve, it was not expected and no one can say they did not deserve to get something from the game, however, it had far more to do with Juve’s failings as opposed to Nantes game plan.

Unless Juventus improve in the second leg they will be eliminated, they do not even have to play out of their skins, they just need to play to their abilities and they will beat Nantes but that has been the theme this season for the Bianconeri, failing to play to the standards we expect from them.