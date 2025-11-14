Juventus’ long-standing interest in Domenico Berardi dates back to his emergence during the 2012 and 2013 season when he first burst onto the scene with Sassuolo. His performances quickly drew attention, and Juventus moved to secure an agreement for the winger. Although he was officially on their books between 2013 and 2015, he spent both seasons on loan at Sassuolo, continuing his development while remaining an important figure for the club.

By 2015, Berardi chose not to return to Juventus and instead opted to remain with Sassuolo, a decision that has now defined a decade of his career. Over the past few seasons, he has shown more openness to testing himself elsewhere, signalling a willingness to consider a new challenge. Yet despite this, a transfer has never materialised. A significant injury further complicated matters and denied him the chance to leave when Sassuolo were relegated, even though Juventus still maintained its interest at that time.

Berardi’s Loyalty and Changing Outlook

The Bianconeri have continued to monitor his situation, and the attacker has once again indicated that he may be willing to depart. Berardi is contracted to Sassuolo until 2029 and has become an emblem of loyalty for the club, admired for his long-term commitment and influence. However, recent comments suggest that his stance is no longer as firm as it once was. When asked about the possibility of leaving, Berardi stated, as cited by Calciomercato, “I have a contract until 2029, but never say never. Life is full of surprises, and it has reserved many for me.”

His words reflect a mindset that is more receptive to change, hinting that he could evaluate opportunities should the right one arise. After so many years with Sassuolo, his openness carries significance and may reignite interest from admirers across the league.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Prospects and the Reality of Timing

Despite his renewed willingness to consider a move, the timing may now work against him. At 31, Berardi is approaching the later stages of his career, and Juventus may find it difficult to justify investing in a player whose peak years have already passed. As a result, it appears increasingly possible that he may have missed his opportunity to wear the black and white shirt, even though the admiration from Juventus has persisted over the years.

Berardi’s future, therefore, remains uncertain. While his loyalty to Sassuolo is undeniable, his recent remarks suggest that the possibility of a new chapter cannot be entirely ruled out, even if the window for a move to Juventus may have quietly closed.