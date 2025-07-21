Newcastle United are reportedly keen to secure the services of versatile Juventus defender Nicolo Savona.

The 22-year-old is a youth product of the Bianconeri who joined the club’s academy at a tender age and sharpened his skills at every age group before finally earning a promotion to the first team last summer.

The Italian managed to impress Thiago Motta and his staff last summer, which allowed him to carve a place in the senior squad. He even usurped former club captain Danilo in the pecking order, becoming a regular feature in the Italo-Brazilian’s starting lineup.

Savona had his highs and lows in his first season with the senior squad

Nevertheless, Savona was cast aside when Igor Tudor took over, albeit the Croatian was then forced to rely on his services amidst a ravaging injury crisis at the back.

Therefore, the right-back is no longer considered a key player at Juventus, especially since his role remains unclear in Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Nicolo Savona (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

In recent days, Newcastle expressed their interest in the Italy U21 starlet, considering him a potential reinforcement for Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of a packed campaign that will also include Champions League football.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Magpies have intensified their contacts in Savona and his entourage.

Newcastle enquiring about Nicolo Savona

Although they have yet to submit an official offer, the Premier League boys appear to be seriously interested in the full-back.

As for Juventus, they have set their asking price at €20-25 million. The Serie A giants are willing to cash in on their youth product, as his sale would constitute a pure capital gain.

The Turin-based newspaper adds that the Old Lady could turn to Atalanta’s Marco Palestra as a replacement. The 20-year-old is a promising right wingback who has been struggling for playing time in Bergamo.