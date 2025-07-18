Newcastle United are targeting Nicolo Savona as part of their plans to further strengthen the squad during the current transfer window.

The Premier League side have enjoyed an impressive resurgence in recent seasons and are set to compete in the Champions League once again. Despite already boasting a number of top players, the club remains committed to reinforcing its squad with emerging talent.

Savona has emerged as a potential addition to the Magpies’ defensive line, and discussions may soon begin should Juventus be willing to entertain offers for the player.

Rapid Rise at Juventus

Savona was promoted to Juventus’ first team last summer and has since impressed with a series of strong performances. He has earned the trust of both managers who have led the Bianconeri over the past two months, regularly featuring in the senior squad.

Despite his growing role, Juventus have historically been open to selling players, including those performing well in the first team. As such, Savona’s future at the club may not be guaranteed, especially if a strong financial proposal is made.

Nicolo Savona (Getty Images)

Newcastle Monitoring Defensive Options

Newcastle’s recruitment strategy has focused on building a balanced squad capable of competing at the highest level both domestically and in Europe. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Savona is now among the defenders listed as potential targets for the Magpies this summer.

The club are expected to bring in more signings before the window closes, and Savona’s inclusion on their shortlist indicates serious intent. His performances over the past year have positioned him as one of Juventus’ standout young talents, and any offer from Newcastle is likely to reflect that valuation.

While Juventus may be reluctant to lose a promising defender, the club have a history of moving players on when suitable offers are received. If Newcastle were to submit a compelling proposal, Juventus could consider a transfer, particularly if they are confident in their ability to find a replacement.