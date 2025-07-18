Jadon Sancho has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus in the coming days, despite attracting interest from several other clubs.

The English winger has once again been told he is free to leave Manchester United this summer, mirroring the situation he faced at the club twelve months ago. While Sancho remains a highly talented attacker, he is no longer considered part of United’s long-term plans. Juventus now appear ready to capitalise on this opportunity and are working to bring him to Turin.

Sancho’s Camp Reportedly Prioritising Juventus

Negotiations between Manchester United and Juventus are said to be advancing, with both clubs reportedly nearing an agreement. It is understood that Sancho himself is open to the switch, and Juventus seem to have won over the confidence of the player’s representatives as well.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Sancho’s agent has been present in Turin to support the final stages of the discussions. The report claims the purpose of the visit is to make it clear that Sancho’s preferred destination is Juventus, and that his camp will not consider alternative offers while talks with the Bianconeri remain ongoing.

The gesture is seen as a strong signal of commitment, indicating that if the transfer fails to materialise, the responsibility will likely lie with Juventus for not completing the deal.

A Valuable Addition for the Bianconeri

Sancho, still only in his early twenties, brings top-level experience from both the Premier League and the Bundesliga. His creativity, pace, and technical ability would offer valuable depth and attacking quality to Juventus’ squad.

While there are still details to be resolved, Juventus are believed to be working hard to finalise terms with both Manchester United and the player. Should the transfer go through, it would represent a significant coup for the Bianconeri, who are seeking to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

With the winger’s camp reportedly making their stance clear, Juventus now have a clear path to secure one of the most talented forwards available in this window.