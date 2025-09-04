Juventus are looking to make an impression in three competitions this season, and their fans expect them to win at least one.

Because they are one of several clubs that need to sell before they buy, Juve had several unresolved transfers on deadline day.

Most notably, the Bianconeri failed to sign Randal Kolo Muani, even though the Frenchman waited for them all summer. They simply could not reach an agreement with PSG, only for the attacker to move to Tottenham on a simple loan.

Juve also had to offload Dusan Vlahovic because he now earns a net pay of 1m euros per month and will be a free agent in less than twelve months. They failed to sell him, and his return to form made that seem like a win because he could be useful to Igor Tudor.

One departure the club finalised on deadline day was sending Nicolas Gonzalez on an initial loan deal to Atletico Madrid. This enabled Juve to sign Edon Zhegrova from Lille, and they have signed Lois Openda as an alternative to Kolo Muani.

It was a crazy deadline day at the Allianz Stadium, even though not all the Juve fans will feel their team did well in the market.

The focus turns to on-field performances now, and the time has come for Tudor to work some magic and make the most of the players in his group. The gaffer has made the team stronger since he has been on their bench from the start of this year, and there is so much expectation in Turin that he will help them win some trophies.

The first task for Tudor now is to ensure everyone is on the same page, and he must work hard to get the new signings on the same wavelength as those he worked with during pre-season. This is where teams often fail because if these new stars do not build an on-field chemistry with their teammates, there will be an obvious disconnect on the pitch.

If Tudor’s team takes only a few weeks to bond and gel together, then he will have a superb team by the second half of the season.

At Juve, winning is a must, and the manager knows this because he also played for the club, but if his team does not show a good sign of progress in the first half of the season, they might never recover.

If they do have a great first half and the new signings are spot-on with their on-field deliveries, then Juve has a chance to be Italian champions in less than twelve months.