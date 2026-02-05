TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Raoul Bellanova of Atalanta BC controls the ball whilst under pressure from Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at the Allianz Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus have released their starting lineup ahead of tonight’s clash against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

The contest will take place at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo. It kicks off at 21:00 CET.

With a big Serie A clash against Lazio on the horizon, Luciano Spalletti decided to rest some of his key players for the cup tie.

So, how will the Bianconeri line up against the Orobici?

Luciano Spalletti rings the changes in the starting lineup

Mattia Perin is considered the Coppa Italia designated goalkeeper, so he was selected to start between the posts, with Michele Di Gregorio dropped to the bench.

The backline will also witness a few changes, as Federico Gatti makes his first start since undergoing a meniscus surgery in early December.

The Italian will link up with Gleison Bremer at the heart of the defence while Pierre Kalulu has kept his place at right-back, while Lloyd Kelly has been moved to the left-back spot.

✍🏻 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari selezionati da mister Spalletti per la sfida da dentro o fuori di questa sera 📜🏆#AtalantaJuve #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa

While Teun Koopmeiners was expected to get the nod in the middle of the park, Spalletti opted to keep Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli in the lineup.

Interestingly, Andrea Cambiaso, who had a poor showing in Parma, kept his place in the lineup, but instead of playing in his usual left-back role, he will play further up the field, most likely as a left winger in the absence of Kenan Yildiz, who is only fit enough for a spot on the bench.

The versatile Weston McKennie will feature as an attacking midfielder this time, with Francisco Conceicao taking the right flank.

Finally, the in-form Jonathan David will lead the line once, in the hopes of extending his scoring run.

Atalanta vs Juventus official starting lineups

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Ahanor; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Raspadori; Scamacca

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1): Perin; Kalulu, Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Cambiaso; David