New Juventus striker Jonathan David will spearhead the club’s charge as the club begins its Serie A campaign by hosting Parma at the Allianz Stadium.

The Canadian bomber signed for the Bianconeri as a free agent last month after seeing out his contract with LOSC Lille.

With Dusan Vlahovic now unwanted at the club, and Randal Kolo Muani’s transfer from PSG stalled, David became the natural choice to lead the line for Igor Tudor’s men.

How will Juventus line up on their first Serie A outing of the season

The official Juventus X account confirmed the manager’s choice. The 25-year-old will indeed be making his Serie A bow as a starter, supported by Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

✍🏻 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari scelti da mister Igor Tudor per la prima gara ufficiale della stagione 📜@EASPORTSFC

— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 24, 2025

This newly minted attacking trio is expected will start in front of Khephren Thuram and club captain Manuel Locatelli, who will form the double-pivot.

Interestingly, Pierre Kalulu has been favoured ahead of Joao Mario in the right wingback role, while Andrea Cambiaso takes his usual role on the left side in Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system.

The other delightful news for the black and white crowd is Gleison Bremer’s return to competitive action, almost 11 months removed from his last fixture.

The Brazilian thankfully recovered from a horrific ACL injury suffered in October, and is not entrusted to marshal the backline. He’ll have Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti on either side. Finally, Michele Di Gregorio will start in goal as usual.

Juventus vs Parma – Official lineup

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio, Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

Parma (3-5-2): Suzuki; Del Prato, Circati, Valenti; Lovik, Bernabe, Keita, Ordonez, Valeri; Almqvist, Pellegrino