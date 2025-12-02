Juventus takes on Udinese today in their first Coppa Italia game of the season and will be looking to secure a victory, and this is the team selected.

Juventus team v Udinese

The men in black and white aim to demonstrate that they have the quality and consistency to build winning runs, while Luciano Spalletti will undoubtedly be keen to claim the Coppa Italia.

Winning the cup would represent clear progress under Spalletti and could also provide some assurance regarding his position for another season. After a series of draws, Juventus has managed back-to-back wins and will be eager to extend that streak to three. However, achieving this will not be straightforward against a well-performing Udinese side.

Udinese has won three of its last five games and has been one of the most consistent teams in recent weeks. Notably, they defeated Atalanta during this run, but Juventus remains a bigger challenge, and the Bianconeri will need to assert themselves in this fixture. Cup matches often prove tricky, and the men in black and white are likely to face a competitive and hard-fought contest.

The head-to-head record suggests that Juventus dominates the fixture, having won four of the last five encounters between the two clubs. Nevertheless, Udinese defeated them in Turin during last season’s Serie A meeting and will be confident of their chances in this cup tie. This history adds an extra layer of intrigue, as Juventus will need to balance caution with attacking intent to avoid a repeat of last year’s upset.

Spalletti’s side must combine focus, resilience, and quality in order to navigate the challenges posed by Udinese and progress in the Coppa Italia. The game promises to be a test of both strategy and character for the Bianconeri, who will aim to maintain their winning momentum while asserting their dominance in the competition.