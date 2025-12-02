Arkadiusz Milik has not played football for over 500 days after suffering a serious injury in the summer of 2024. The Polish striker appeared to have sustained a severe injury, which threatened to keep him out of action for an extended period.

Since then, Milik has been working tirelessly to return to full fitness as quickly as possible. When he arrived in Turin, he was regarded as one of the top players in Europe, but he never scored as many goals as expected before his injury struck. The club had anticipated his return in the second half of last season, yet a setback in his recovery has prevented him from featuring under three consecutive managers.

Milik’s Recovery Challenges

Despite his determined efforts, Milik is still some way from regaining match readiness. Calciomercato reports that Juventus’ summer plans have effectively removed him from their long-term project. The signings of Jonathan David and Lois Openda indicated that the club no longer counts on the Poland international to play a central role in their campaign.

Milik’s prolonged absence has raised questions about his future at Juventus. While his commitment to rehabilitation is evident, the likelihood of him securing regular game time even when fit appears limited. The combination of injury setbacks and new acquisitions has altered the club’s strategy, leaving Milik in a precarious position regarding his place in the squad.

Looking Ahead

It remains unclear when Milik will fully return to action, and speculation continues over whether he will remain at Juventus or seek opportunities elsewhere. Even if he reaches full fitness, it seems more probable that he will move to another club rather than regain a prominent role in Turin. For now, Milik’s focus remains on recovery, but the trajectory of his career will depend heavily on both his fitness and the evolving plans of Juventus. His situation highlights the challenges players face when injuries coincide with strategic shifts within a club.