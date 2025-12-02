Filip Kostic was one of the players that Jose Mourinho trusted during his time as manager of Fenerbahce, as the Serbian winger was on loan from Juventus. He has now returned to Juve and appears to be gaining relevance under Luciano Spalletti in recent weeks.

The previous Juventus managers did not consider him to be good enough, but Kostic is fighting back this term with several impressive performances. The Serbian clearly stands out as one of the players who can make Juve a stronger side again, and his experience adds significant value to the squad.

Kostic’s Impact at Juventus

The dressing room requires a player with Kostic’s experience and importance, and he is determined to maintain his place in the team. However, Calciomercato reports that Mourinho is interested in signing him for Benfica. The Portuguese manager enjoyed working with Kostic in Turkiye and believes the winger could play a vital role for his current team.

Juventus might be willing to let him depart, as the Bianconeri are confident in the strength of their squad. Nevertheless, Spalletti could prefer to keep him, which would mean the club might need to offer Kostic a new deal to secure his services.

Filip Kostic (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

Future Prospects

Kostic seems to appreciate the recent resurgence he has experienced at Juventus and may be open to extending his stay in Turin beyond the current season. His determination to contribute and his ability to influence games positively make him a player of interest both for the club and potential suitors. How Juve manages Kostic’s future could have a notable impact on their campaign, as retaining an experienced and talented winger would strengthen the team’s chances in the final stages of the season. The coming weeks are likely to be decisive in determining whether Kostic remains a key figure at Juventus or embarks on a new challenge elsewhere.