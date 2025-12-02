Juventus fans want positive results, and their desire is for the team to win every game it plays, which would ultimately lead to trophy success. Newly appointed Luciano Spalletti is fully aware that his responsibility is to ensure this outcome as the Bianconeri aim to accumulate more victories. However, Spalletti is also a manager recognised for his distinct style of play and expects his team to consistently deliver an attractive brand of football.

The manager has been working diligently to ensure the team performs well and continues to develop the players to their fullest potential. With many matches remaining before the season concludes, observers have already noticed differences in the way the team competes under his leadership. Spalletti is performing admirably, but his ambition extends beyond simply winning matches; he aims to achieve victories with quality and style.

Spalletti’s Approach to Winning

Spalletti places significant emphasis on convincing performances, aiming for his players to both entertain and triumph on the pitch. He explained via Calciomercato:

“We need to win important matches. If you put a lot of effort into the same players, it gets tough. You have to be attractive and successful. Especially attractive. I think the crowd here also has a refined taste. The other night I went back to the locker room and had fun messing around with the players. Winning isn’t enough; you also need to play well, to be attractive. And we’ll try to do both.”

This statement highlights Spalletti’s dual approach of striving for results while maintaining an engaging and aesthetically pleasing style of play. His focus on both efficiency and entertainment demonstrates a commitment not only to the scoreboard but also to the supporters, recognising that football at Juventus is measured by more than mere victories.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead for Juventus

The Bianconeri are expected to continue evolving under his guidance, blending competitive success with the artistry that fans have come to appreciate. Spalletti’s work emphasises that winning and playing attractively are not mutually exclusive, and the team’s continued improvement will reflect his philosophy. As the season progresses, Juventus supporters can anticipate both thrilling performances and essential points on the board.