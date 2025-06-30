Juventus faces Parma, Genoa, Inter Milan, Verona, and Atalanta in their first five league games of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. The Bianconeri ended last season in fourth place, a position they only secured in the dying seconds of the league campaign. After a turbulent season under two managers, Juventus are looking to build momentum and challenge seriously for the Italian title next term.

Thiago Motta started last season as Juve’s manager but failed to get consistent results or inspire the squad. This forced the club to make a change mid-season, appointing Igor Tudor as his replacement. Tudor managed to steady the ship and guided the team to a Champions League qualification spot, which was the immediate objective.

Early fixtures could set the tone

The new season kicks off with a home match against Parma, who will be managed by the youngest coach in Serie A. Despite the fresh energy Parma might bring under new leadership, Juventus are expected to dominate this fixture and get their campaign off to a winning start. Parma’s defensive frailties could be exploited by Juventus’ attacking options.

The second game of the season will be away to Genoa, led by Patrick Vieira. Vieira has brought new life to the club and may provide a stern test for the Bianconeri. Juventus will need to be at their best defensively to secure points from this game.

Following that, Juventus face their toughest early test against Inter Milan. This match will likely prove critical in defining Juventus’ ambitions for the season. A win here could give the team a psychological boost, while a loss could put pressure on Tudor early on.

Expected results and outlook

After the Inter clash, Juventus face Verona and Atalanta in back-to-back matches. Both teams have quality, but Juventus should be the favourites to come away with points. The team is expected to win at least three of their opening five games, with draws possible against strong opposition such as Inter Milan and Atalanta.

How Juventus start this season could very well shape their chances in the title race. Tudor will be eager to build a consistent winning run early on to give Juve the platform to challenge for the Scudetto. With key players fit and new signings settling in, Juventus has the potential to be among the top contenders.

The early fixtures will test the team’s resilience and squad depth. If Juventus can navigate this period successfully, they will be well-positioned for a strong second half of the season.