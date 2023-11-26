This Sunday, Juventus will host Inter in the first Derby d’Italia of the season.

While neither side requires an extra motive for this prestigious fixture, the current standings add a special flavor to this edition, painting him as a direct, albeit early, Scudetto showdown.

Despite being the home side, the Bianconeri would be more than happy to leave the initiative to the visitors and try to harry them on counter attacks. In other words, drawing inspiration from their two victories over the Nerazzurri last season.

Since very little has changed in Max Allegri’s philosophy this term, we can expect a similar approach.

The Bianconeri have been a well-oiled machine at the back since conceding four goals in the horror show at Sassuolo back in September. Since then, they have only allowed a single goal in seven outings.

But with all due respect to Juve’s previous opponents, Inter are a different beast.

Simone Inzaghi’s men are by far the strongest attack in the league, finding the back of the net on 29 occasions in 12 Serie A rounds.

So while stopping Lautaro Martinez and company remains a problematic task for the Bianconeri, here are three measures that might help in derailing their opponent’s attacking forces.

Man-Marking Calhanoglu

With Marcelo Brozovic now gone, Inter found themselves a new formidable Regista in the shape of Hakan Calhanoglu. The Turkish is currently the commander-in-chief in the middle of the park and the man pulling the strings for Inzaghi’s side.

Therefore, Juventus must entrust one of their players with the task of man-marking the 29-year-old.

Since Hakan tends to drop deep to help his teammates at the back in bringing the ball forward, perhaps Federico Chiesa would be in the right spot to interpret this important tactical role.

Plugging The Hole

Although Lautaro Martinez and, to a lesser degree, Marcus Thuram have been firing on all cylinders this season, neither moves like a classic centre-forward.

The Argentine tends to drop back to the midfield while the Frenchman drifts toward the wings. This can make the opposition defense overstretched, creating spaces for the likes of Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, especially in the hole between the defensive lines.

Therefore, Juventus should try to plug the hole by keeping their defensive lines tight and avoid the temptation of chasing the Inter strikers all over the pitch.

Low Wingbacks

Federico Dimarco grabbed the headlines in the previous round for his majestic strike and rightfully so, but Denzel Dumfries poses an almost similar threat.

So against two vastly dangerous wingbacks who can punish you if given a shred of space, the Juventus wingbacks (likely Cambiaso and Kostic) should avoid going too high and leaving their teammates exposed at the back, unless an inviting counter-attack offers itself.