Following last week’s forgettable affair in Bergamo, the Juventus supporters will be hoping for a more inspiring showing in the Derby della Mole.

But sadly, the Bianconeri will host Torino in the absence of their attacking star duo, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

Moreover, Ivan Juric’s squad features quality players in all departments. So it’s safe to say that the gap between the clubs has been significantly reduced in the last few years.

So it’s time to focus on three Torino players who can cause problems for Juventus in Saturday’s Derby clash.

Perr Schuurs (Centre-Back)

In the summer of 2022, Torino acquired Per Schuurs as a replacement for Gleison Bremer who made the crosstown switch. Nevertheless, the Dutchman is coming into his now, establishing himself as one of the best defensive rising stars.

The 23-year-old could be the one leading the visitors’ backline today, so a direct duel with Moise Kean could ensue.

This Italian striker may try to get the upper hand with his renowned pace, but in tight spaces, he could struggle against his formidable foe.

Nikola Vlasic (Attacking Midfielder)

This season, Nikola Vlasic is yet to replicate the superb performances that were on display last season. However, the Croatian remains one of the most dangerous attacking midfielders in Serie A, especially when he’s lurking on the edge of the box.

Since Nemanja Radonjic had yet another fallout with Juric, the manager will be resorting to Vlasic, hoping that the latter rediscovers his elegant touch on this delicate occasion.

Duvan Zapata (Striker)

During his time at Atalanta, Duvan Zapata found success against Juventus on multiple occasions. Although the Colombian’s performances regressed over the last couple of seasons, Torino are hellbent on reviving his playing career and rediscovering the physically-imposing striker who once wreaked havoc amongst Serie A defenses.

The 32-year-old will be looking to cement himself as the new toast of the town amongst Granata supporters by bagging a decisive goal in the Derby. But first, he’ll have to go through the equally powerful Bremer in what will be an intriguing battle of the Titans.