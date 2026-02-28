Juventus take on AS Roma in Serie A this weekend in what represents a must-win fixture for both clubs.

Juve and Roma are direct rivals for a place inside the top four at the end of the campaign, and the Bianconeri fully understand the significance of this encounter. Roma are equally aware of what is at stake, and neither side will want to see the other finish above them when the season concludes. The implications for qualification and momentum make this one of the most important matches of their respective domestic campaigns.

Focus shifts entirely to the league

Having been eliminated from the other competitions, Juventus can now concentrate solely on league football. In theory, that could prove beneficial. With fewer fixtures to navigate, players should benefit from additional rest, and Luciano Spalletti will have more time to work with his squad between matches, refining tactics and addressing inconsistencies.

However, that advantage may not immediately apply to the clash with Roma. After contesting 120 minutes against Galatasaray, fatigue could be a genuine concern. It would not be surprising if Juventus show signs of physical and mental weariness. Even so, they cannot rely on that as an excuse. The decisive phase of the season has arrived, and the team must respond with authority and resilience.

Weston McKennie and Wesley (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Doubts over Juventus consistency

Against Roma, Juventus will need to be at their very best to secure all three points. Yet, as reported by Tuttojuve, Paolo De Paola has expressed doubts about their ability to rise to the occasion. He stated, “I feel like Roma will win. I’m not condemning anyone, but Juve is a ship sailing in stormy seas. Ups and downs will be the order of the day. I don’t expect consistency with Roma after the Galatasaray match. Now Roma seems more solid and focused on the objective. I still don’t see Juve’s performance as calm. I still don’t know how Juve will play; it doesn’t give you any confidence. It’s true, however, that until the end the schedule will be more comfortable for Juve.”