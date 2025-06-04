Giovanni Leoni is currently considered one of the finest defenders in Serie A, despite being just 18 years old. His rapid rise through the ranks of Italian football has been impressive, having moved from Padova to Parma via Sampdoria within a matter of months. This swift progression has caught the attention of several clubs, including Juventus.

Juventus scouted Leoni extensively and identified him as a player with significant potential. Recognising his talent, the Bianconeri opted not to bring him into their squad prematurely, instead allowing him to continue developing at other clubs. This approach appears to have been beneficial, as he has gained valuable experience and exposure in Serie A, helping to refine his defensive skills.

Juventus Keen on Strengthening Their Defence

Leoni has featured in 17 Serie A matches this season and has performed admirably in the majority of those appearances. His displays have convinced Juventus’s hierarchy that he would be an excellent addition to their defensive unit. The club sees him as a player who can develop further and contribute significantly to the team’s future success.

The men in black and white are prepared to engage in a competitive battle with other interested clubs to secure Leoni’s signature. They believe that bringing in such a promising young defender aligns with their long-term strategy to rebuild and reinforce their squad.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Parma’s Determination to Retain Leoni

Despite Juventus’s keen interest, the Old Lady is not the only club pursuing Leoni’s services. Parma, fully aware of the young defender’s talent and potential, is keen to retain him for at least another season. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Parma have made it clear that they do not intend to sell Leoni during the upcoming summer transfer window and are prepared to keep him within their squad for the next campaign.

This stance presents a challenge for Juventus, as they will need to test Parma’s resolve if they are serious about acquiring the player. Every player, however, has a price, and it remains to be seen whether Juventus are willing to meet Parma’s valuation in order to secure the transfer.

Securing Giovanni Leoni would represent a major coup for Juventus and a vital step in their efforts to rebuild a competitive squad capable of challenging at the highest levels of Italian and European football.