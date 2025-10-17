Massimo Pavan has responded to reports that Juventus is under investigation by UEFA for its finances over the last three years following the publication of the club’s accounts for the 2024/2025 season. The Bianconeri have spent recent years working to stabilise their operations and improve transparency after surviving multiple financial scandals.

Despite these challenges, Juventus remains one of the leading clubs in Italian football, determined to return to winning major trophies as quickly as possible. However, in their pursuit of success, the club has frequently come under scrutiny from UEFA. Pavan has expressed frustration that Juventus appears to be subject to investigations more regularly than other clubs, particularly in the wake of the European Super League controversy.

Concerns Over UEFA Oversight

Pavan is critical of UEFA’s approach, arguing that Juventus has consistently monitored and managed its finances responsibly. He emphasises that the club has maintained transparency in its operations, particularly over the last year, and believes the repeated investigations are unwarranted.

The Bianconeri’s commitment to financial accountability has included public reporting and adherence to governance standards, yet UEFA’s continued scrutiny has prompted concern among the club’s leadership. Pavan suggests that the level of monitoring Juventus faces is disproportionate compared with other clubs, creating a sense of unfair treatment in European football.

Getty Images

Pavan’s Statement on Financial Fair Play

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Pavan said: “I don’t understand UEFA’s report on the Financial Fair Play issue. Juventus has been monitoring this management and this situation for years. Furthermore, over the past year, everything has been handled very transparently and clearly. Sometimes it almost seems like persecution, especially considering that other clubs aren’t monitored with the same level of care.”

The statement underscores Juventus’ position that the club has acted responsibly and transparently in financial matters, while also highlighting concerns about the consistency of UEFA’s oversight. Pavan’s comments reflect the frustration of a club striving to balance competitive ambitions with compliance requirements, aiming to demonstrate that Juventus is managing its affairs properly and in accordance with established rules.