Pogba’s brother released from prison over blackmail case

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias has been released from prison in France, according to his lawyer, reports Football Italia.

The Juventus midfielder was forced to report his brother to the Police in France and Italy after he became the victim of an extortion attempt with his brother and childhood friends threatening him.

Matthias released some automated tweets when he was arrested in September and has been in custody since then as police carried out their investigation.

However, the report confirms he has now been released by the French police, but it remains unclear if the case has been resolved.

Juve FC Says

On and off field problems overshadowed Pogba’s career at Manchester United, and the last thing he wants is for that to be the case at Juventus.

The midfielder has been one of our most accomplished signings. However, we have been unable to use him since he moved back to Turin in the summer, which is far from what he and the club had expected.

Hopefully, this case will not take a new twist, and he will be allowed to focus on playing for us, which is why we signed him in the first place.

We also pray he will not become the latest injury-prone player we will sign because it will be embarrassing, considering how many we have had before signing him.