TURIN, ITALY - OCTOBER 20: Paulo Dybala (L) and head coach Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus look on during the Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa CFC at Allianz Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Patrice Evra claims that issues with Massimiliano Allegri had driven Paulo Dybala out of Juventus in the summer of 2022.

The Argentinian rose to prominence during his time at Palermo before signing for the Bianconeri in 2015. Thanks to his impeccable touch and astonishing strikes, La Joya became an instant fan favourite at the Allianz Stadium.

But in his final few years in Turin, the striker’s influence had dwindled due to recurring injury problems.

Why Paulo Dybala left Juventus

In the end, the management decided to abandon all contract talks, allowing the player to see out his contract and leave Continassa after seven unforgettable years.

But while most fans and observers have identified the attacker’s injury concerns and contract demands as the main reasons behind his heartbreaking exit, Evra believes Allegri had a large part to play in the decision.

“I was quite disappointed when he left Juve,” said the retired left-back in his interview with the SDS YouTube channel via IlBianconero.

“He should never have left, but he had some problems with Allegri at the time. What a player! I would have liked him to sign for Man United. It would have been great.”

Evra explains Allegri’s role in Dybala’s departure

Evra also recalled how the Juventus senators had given Dybala a rough treatment upon his arrival.

“I remember when he arrived. They killed him. Buffon, Chiellini , Barzagli. They used to tell him: ‘Come on, this is not the Palermo shirt, this is Juventus. It’s not an easy shirt’.

“I went to him and said: ‘Paulo, why don’t you play free with your head? Few players have your touch on the ball’. I’ve seen Messi and Dybala in my life. Wow…

“I assure you that when he took a shot, he hit the target 9 times out of 10. So I just said to him ‘Free yourself!’. But I’ve never seen such a gifted player.”

The 2022 World Cup winner went on to sign for Roma as a free agent, and he is now considered a locker-room leader.