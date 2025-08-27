Juventus are thrilled to have Gleison Bremer back in the squad this season after the Brazilian defender missed much of last term through injury.

The Bianconeri know they possess one of the finest centre-backs in world football and felt his absence keenly last year. Without him, the club were forced to recruit additional defenders to cover the gap, but his return now ensures that Juventus have more than enough depth at the back.

Bremer’s Importance to Juventus

Bremer’s comeback is particularly significant given that another defender, Juan Cabal, also endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines last season. Now fully fit, Bremer is once again showing why he has earned a reputation as one of the best in his position over the past few years.

Juventus have no intention of entertaining offers for him, either in this transfer window or the next. The club considers him indispensable, and his performances since returning to action have only strengthened that stance.

Caressa’s Praise After Parma Match

Following Juve’s clash with Parma, Italian journalist Fabio Caressa praised Bremer’s impact. Speaking to TuttoJuve, he said:

“Bremer’s decisive save, perhaps not because of the way the match went, but because of that moment of the game. A bit unlucky because he had to play with his turban already, but guys, a player who really changes the face of the defence, which Juventus really missed last year. Not all of Juventus’ problems last year were due to Bremer’s absence, but his return certainly brings a certain defensive solidity.”

Bremer’s presence restores a defensive assurance Juventus lacked for much of last season. The club will be hoping he can maintain his consistency and remain a cornerstone of their back line for years to come.