Juventus have made Lloyd Kelly available for transfer in the current window, opening the possibility of the English defender leaving Turin before the deadline.

Kelly initially joined the club on loan earlier this year before the move was converted into a permanent deal. Since then, he has featured regularly under Igor Tudor and established himself as a useful option in defence. The player himself is said to be content with life at the Allianz Stadium and does not intend to push for a move if Juventus choose to retain him.

Juventus’ Stance on Kelly

Despite his importance in recent weeks, Juventus are prepared to consider offers for Kelly. The club view only a handful of players as untouchable, and the defender is not among those protected from potential sale. This pragmatic approach means that, although Tudor has made use of him, the Bianconeri would be willing to sanction his departure should the right bid arrive.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have sent a clear signal to Premier League clubs that Kelly is available. With the window entering its final days, his situation is attracting interest from England, where several sides are monitoring opportunities to strengthen defensively.

Crystal Palace Interest

One club reported to be attentive to Kelly’s availability is Crystal Palace. The London side could move for him if Marc Guehi departs, as speculation continues to grow regarding the England international’s future. Kelly’s versatility and Serie A experience make him an appealing option for Premier League sides seeking reinforcements.

For Juventus, his sale would provide additional resources while still leaving them with sufficient depth at the back. With several defenders already in the squad, the club believe they can cope without him should he move on.

While Kelly has proven to be a reliable figure since his arrival, his future now hinges on whether an acceptable offer is submitted in the final days of the market. Juventus remain open to the possibility, even as Tudor continues to rely on him for the moment.