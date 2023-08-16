Pundit Maurizio Paniz has offered insights into Juventus’ transfer market activities, a subject of keen interest among the club’s supporters who are eager for more signings and notable developments.

As the transfer window approaches its closing stages, Juventus has not secured as many new players as the fans might have anticipated. It’s apparent that the club’s efforts to enhance their squad have encountered certain challenges, and their focus seems to have leaned more towards player departures rather than new acquisitions.

It’s worth considering that Juventus embarked on the current season following a financially turbulent previous campaign. This context necessitates a careful approach to financial management and balancing the club’s books. Additionally, Juventus possesses a resilient and formidable squad that is well-equipped to compete in the forthcoming season.

These considerations underline the rationale behind Juventus’ strategic approach in the transfer market, as the club seeks to navigate both financial stability and maintain a competitive team.

Paniz explains why they have not exactly had a bad summer, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is a market in line with what was expected, taking into account the economic difficulties. These are there because the money from the Champions League hasn’t arrived. We also need to understand how fair sports justice was. It was important to lower wages and sell redundancies.

“This has been achieved without thinning out or weakening the team, which was already strong last year but has been plagued by injuries. If you can focus on fundamental players and add players like Weah, a great championship can emerge.”

We have been one of the top clubs in the land for a long time, but our finances have also been a mess.

We probably need to sacrifice this summer and clean up our house before we start splashing the cash again.