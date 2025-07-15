Juventus and FC Porto remain locked in negotiations as the Bianconeri aim to secure the permanent signing of Francisco Conceicao. The attacker spent last season on loan at the Allianz Stadium and impressed with his performances, quickly becoming one of the club’s most impactful players.

Juve reportedly paid around €6 million to bring him in temporarily and have been eager to retain his services on a full-time basis. However, time is running out to complete the deal under favourable terms.

Release Clause Deadline Looms

Conceicao has a release clause in his contract, set at €30 million, but it expires on 15 July. Should Juventus fail to activate the clause before the deadline, the price could rise to €45 million, significantly complicating any potential transfer.

The Turin-based side is in active talks with FC Porto to finalise the deal before the expiration. However, the urgency of the matter has not gone unnoticed, with growing concerns that Juve could miss out.

As Tuttojuve reports, journalist Gianni Balzarini voiced his concern about the club’s slow pace. He stated:

“Today I wanted to talk about the transfer market, because we’re now practically one day away from Conceicao’s release clause expiring, or rather, from the €30 million to €45 million clause, so it’s either today or tomorrow, otherwise the road will be considerably uphill. And here, if Juve doesn’t achieve this objective or has another one to announce within two or three days, the image of ‘let’s follow through on things, let’s follow through on words’ will start to crack a little.

“So I hope that by this evening or tomorrow there will be an announcement regarding Francisco Conceicao in one sense or another, there really is a deadline to be met.”

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Familiarity With Tudor’s Demands

Conceicao has adapted well to life in Turin and is becoming increasingly familiar with the expectations set by manager Igor Tudor. His return would not only reinforce the squad technically but also add continuity in a period of transition.

Given his potential and existing chemistry within the team, Juventus are determined to finalise the deal promptly. Whether they meet the deadline or not could significantly influence how the club’s transfer strategy is viewed in the coming weeks.